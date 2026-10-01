The Vvaan Box Office Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Collects ₹4.35 Crore, India Total Nears ₹50 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Day 6 | Photo via YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest witnessed a drop in its box office collection on Wednesday, September 30. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Day 6, registering a 27.5 per cent decline from its Rs 6 crore collection on Day 5.

According to the latest Sacnilk figures, The Vvaan has now collected Rs 49.20 crore net in India. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 58.54 crore, while the film has earned Rs 5 crore from overseas markets so far. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 63.54 crore.

The film opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday before witnessing growth over the first weekend. It collected Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday. However, the numbers dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on the first Monday. The film saw a slight rise on Tuesday with Rs 6 crore before falling to Rs 4.35 crore on Wednesday.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1 (Friday, September 25): Rs 8 crore

Day 2 (Saturday, September 26): Rs 11.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday, September 27): Rs 14.35 crore

Day 4 (Monday, September 28): Rs 5.25 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday, September 29): Rs 6 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday, September 30): Rs 4.35 crore

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore. With its India net collection currently at Rs 49.20 crore, the upcoming weekdays and its second weekend will be important in determining how strongly it continues at the box office.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has also received a mixed response from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer rated the film 2.5 stars and highlighted its interesting story and visuals while pointing out shortcomings in its direction.

"Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you," the review read.