The Vvaan: Moviegoers Remove Footwear Before Entering Theatre In Bihar To Watch Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Film, Video Goes Viral

People Remove Footwear Outside Theatre In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Before Watching The Vvaan | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan performed well at the box office during the weekend, and even collected a decent amount on Monday. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience, but one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is the festival of Chhath Puja has been showcased in the movie. Now, a video has gone viral on social media from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in which people are removing their footwear outside before entering the theatre.

The theatre's name is Cine Galaxy, and we can see that The Vvaan is being showcased at the cinema hall. Watch the video below...

Producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Shweta Tiwari have reposted the above video on their Instagram, and actor Anup Soni reacted to the video by commenting folded hands emojis.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection

The Vvaan took a decent opening and earned Rs. 8 crore net at the box office in India, according to Sacnilk. Despite mixed reviews, the film showed a jump at the box office and earned Rs. 11.25 crore net on Saturday, and on Sunday, it minted Rs. 14.35 crore net, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 33.60 crore net.

On Monday, it earned Rs. 5.25 crore net. So, the four-day total stands at Rs. 38.85 crore net, which is a good amount. It is expected that the movie will perform well during weekdays.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to The Vvaan and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"