The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Records 14.3% Growth, Earns ₹6 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo via YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest witnessed a rise in its box office collection on Day 5. The film earned an estimated Rs 6 crore net in India on Tuesday, September 29, according to the available figures on Sacnilk.

The film recorded a 14.3 per cent growth compared to its Day 4 collection of Rs 5.25 crore. With this, The Vvaan has now collected Rs 44.85 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 53.45 crore.

The film was screened across 7,162 shows on Day 5. Overseas, The Vvaan added Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 4.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 57.95 crore.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day-Wise

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on September 25. The film saw a jump over the first weekend, collecting Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday.

However, its collection dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on the first Monday before showing a 14.3 per cent rise on Tuesday.

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 8 crore

Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 11.25 crore

Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 14.35 crore

Day 4 – Monday: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 5 – Tuesday: Rs 6 crore

The film's reported production budget is around Rs 80 crore. After five days, its India net collection has reached Rs 44.85 crore. The coming weekdays and second weekend will be important for the film as it looks to build momentum at the box office.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you."