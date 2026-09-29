The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Sees First Monday Drop, Collects ₹5.25 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed its first significant drop on Monday, September 29, after enjoying a strong opening weekend at the box office. The supernatural thriller, which hit theatres on September 25, also stars Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the latest box office figures on Sacnilk, The Vvaan earned an estimated Rs 5.25 crore net in India on Day 4 from 7,012 shows. The film registered a 63.4% drop compared to its Sunday collection of Rs 14.35 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection stands at approximately Rs 38.85 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 46.35 crore. Overseas, The Vvaan added around Rs 50 lakh on its fourth day, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 4 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 50.35 crore.

The Vvaan Budget

The film has reportedly been made on a production budget of around Rs 80 crore.

At the current pace, the Day 4 collection of Rs 5.25 crore can be described as a moderate result rather than a strong one in relation to the reported budget. With Rs 38.85 crore net in India after four days, The Vvaan will need sustained weekday collections and a healthy second weekend to build a stronger theatrical run.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"