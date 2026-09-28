The Vvaan, The Paradise Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Sidharth Malhotra's Film And Nani Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

The Vvaan, The Paradise Box Office Collection | Instagram

Last week, two big films were released, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan, and Nani starrer The Paradise. While the former is a Hindi movie, the latter is a Telugu film dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The Paradise was released on Thursday, and on Wednesday, it had paid previews. The movie took a bumper opening at the box office but slowed down during the weekend. Meanwhile, The Vvaan took a good start and showed a fantastic jump over the weekend. Now, all eyes are on how the films will perform at the box office on weekdays.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

The Vvaan, during its first weekend, collected Rs. 33.60 crore net in India. Now, on its day four, the film is expected to show a drop at the box office and collect around Rs. 5-6 crore. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

During its extended four-day weekend, the Nani starrer earned Rs. 92.10 crore net at the box office in India. Now, on its day five, The Paradise is expected to drop at the box office and earn around Rs. 5-6 crore. So, it might not enter the Rs. 100 crore club with its domestic net collection. However, if the footfalls are better in the night shows, then The Paradise might cross the Rs. 100 crore mark.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to The Vvaan and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"

The Paradise Review

Meanwhile, the FPJ reviewer gave the Nani starrer 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"