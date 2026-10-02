The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Shows Slight Growth, Collects ₹4.40 Crore

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest Day 7 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has continued its box office run after enjoying a strong opening weekend. The supernatural thriller, which hit theaters on September 25, also features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest Day 7 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, on Day 7, The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.40 crore across 6,966 shows, according to the figures provided. The film witnessed a 3.5% growth compared to Wednesday, when it collected Rs 4.25 crore net.

The Vvaan Cross ₹50 Crore Net Mark

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 53.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 63.57 crore. The movie also maintained a presence in overseas markets, earning Rs 50 lakh on Day 7 and taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 5.50 crore.

As a result, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 69.07 crore so far.

The Vvaan Budget

The film has reportedly been made on a production budget of around Rs 80 crore. Going by the reported budget, the Day 7 performance can be described as steady rather than exceptional.

The film’s second-weekend trend will therefore be important in determining whether The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest can build further momentum at the box office.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"