The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Shows Good Jump On Sunday, Earns ₹14.35 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection | Instagram

Deepak Kumar Mishra's The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has surprised one and all with its weekend collection. The film, which received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, took a good opening of Rs. 8 crore net in India, and during the weekend, it showed a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the movie earned Rs. 11.25 crore net, and it was expected that on Sunday, The Vvaan might show a growth in numbers.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 14.35 crore net at the box office in India, taking the total to Rs. 33.60 crore net, which is surely a good amount. Meanwhile, the domestic gross collection is Rs. 40.15 crore.

The Vvaan Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Vvaan has done an average business at the box office overseas. In three days, it has collected Rs. 3.50 crore gross internationally, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 43.65 crore.

The Vvaan Budget

The makers of The Vvaan have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, but reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. So, while the weekend collection is good, The Vvaan needs to perform very well at the box office on weekdays and even continue to collect a good amount during its second weekend.

Coming Friday, Drishyam The Conclusion is slated to release. So, let's wait and watch what response The Vvaan will get at the box office during the second week.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"