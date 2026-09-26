The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Show Jump At Box Office On Saturday?

The Vvaan Box Office Collection | YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan was released on Friday, and the movie received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. However, Deepak Kumar Mishra's directorial took a good opening at the box office and collected Rs. 8 crore net in India on its first day. Now, all eyes are on the film's second-day collection. Will The Vvaan show a jump at the box office on Saturday?

As per early estimates, The Vvaan might collect around Rs. 8-9 crore at the box office on its day two. However, if during the night shows the footfalls are better, the collection can be more as well. But, for now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 16-17 crore in two days.

The Vvaan Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, The Vvaan is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. So, clearly, the movie needs to show a jump at the box office during the weekend and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays as well.

The Vvaan doesn't have a long window at the box office, as Drishyam The Conclusion is slated to release next Friday. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. So, The Vvaan will have to face huge competition at the box office in its second week.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"