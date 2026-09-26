The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Folk Thriller Opens At ₹8 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, hit theaters on Friday, September 25. The film, based on Indian folklore, received mixed reactions from netizens following its release. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, best known for shows such as Permanent Roommates and Panchayat, The Vvaan marks his Bollywood directorial debut.

The film is a mysterious supernatural thriller that combines folklore, fantasy and drama, with Sidharth and Tamannaah at the center of the story.

The Vvaan Day 1 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 8 crore net in India on Day 1 from 6,746 shows. Its India gross collection stood at approximately Rs 9.60 crore.

The Vvaan Budget

Reports have put the film's estimated budget at around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore, while some estimates place the overall cost, including production and promotional expenses, at approximately Rs 150 crore.

Against an estimated budget of Rs 80-100 crore, an Rs 8 crore net opening is a modest start rather than a strong one. If the higher Rs 150 crore cost estimate is considered, the opening is comparatively more challenging.

However, the film's overall box-office prospects will depend on its collections over the weekend and its performance during the following days.

The Vvaan Review

The reviewer at the Free Press Journal gave The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest a 2.5 stars out of 5 and said, "The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"

