The Vvaan 2: Sequel To Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia Announced Amid Chhath Puja 2026 Celebrations - Watch Video

Sequel To The Vvaan Announced | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan was released in September this year, and it received a decent response at the box office. The film grabbed everyone's attention as, for the first time in a Bollywood movie, the audience got to watch the celebration of Chhath Puja. Now, as the festival is currently going on in the country, the makers on Monday took to social media to announce the sequel to The Vvaan.

The Vvaan sequel announcement

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a video and wrote, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai….. (sic)." Watch the announcement video below...

The makers have revealed that the writing of Part 2 has started. However, in the sequel announcement post, while the makers have been tagged, Sidharth and Tamannaah have neither been mentioned nor have they been tagged. So, we wonder whether the sequel will have other actors. Let's wait and watch!

The Vvaan box office collection

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan collected Rs. 70.35 crore net at the box office in India, and the gross collection was Rs. 83.44 crore. Meanwhile, the film's lifetime worldwide gross collection was Rs. 91.49 crore.

The Vvaan review

The Vvaan received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"

Sidharth Malhotra on The Vvaan

Recently, when Sidharth came on Koffee With Karan Season 9, while talking about The Vvaan, he said, “There is an India and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something to them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences.”

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