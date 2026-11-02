The Vvaan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Online?

The Vvaan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Siddharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Online? | Photo Via YouTube

The Vvaan, also known as The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, is a fantasy thriller film which is directed by Deepak Kumar. The film was theatrically released on September 25, 2026, and received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is inspired by Van Devi Temple and its folklore. Know about streaming details, plot and more.

The Vvaan: OTT streaming details

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 6, 2026. The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title Vvan: Force of the Forrest. The project developed from a creative partnership between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

The Vvaan plot summary

The film is based on and dedicated to Vvaan Devi, who has protected a village where entering the forest after sunset is strictly forbidden. The film is about an atheist engineer who confronts an ancient forest curse.

Is Vvaan based on a real story?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film is inspired by Bihar's Van Temple. The fact was revealed by writer Arunabh Kumar. The film's writer and director, Deepak Kumar Mishra, also opened up about the inspiration behind the film, revealing that its story has roots in real-life folklore associated with the Van Devi Temple near Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Arunabh Kumar said, "The story behind that temple is that it was built in the 16th century."

Van Devi Temple | X

About Van Devi Temple

The Van Devi Temple (Maa Van Devi Mandir) is a 400-year-old forest shrine located near Bihta, roughly 35 km west of Patna, Bihar, at the meeting point of Amhara, Raghopur, and Kanchanpur villages. Instead of a traditional idol, the goddess is worshipped here as a sacred stone pind. The temple is associated with the worship of Van Devi, regarded by devotees as the guardian deity of the forest. Over generations, local communities have preserved stories surrounding the shrine, with the temple’s remote setting and forest-linked traditions adding to its air of mystery.