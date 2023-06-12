The Trial: Kajol Stars In Indian Adaptation Of The Good Wife; Watch The OG Series On Jio Cinema

Actress Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with The Trial. The trailer of the show was officially shared by the makers on Monday (June 12). Kajol plays the role of a lawyer in the courtroom drama.

The show showcases the gripping trial of life as Kajol's character Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her and unravels the moral dilemmas that drive her to take charge of her family and her independence.

Directed by Suparn Varma, the show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

Where to watch the original show?

The Trial is the Indian adaptation of the original US series titled The Good Wife, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

The Good Wife aired on CBS from September 22, 2009, to May 8, 2016.

It focuses on Alicia Florrick, portrayed by Julianna Margulies, the wife of the Cook County State's Attorney, who returns to her career in law after the events of a public sex and political corruption scandal involving her husband.

The series has seven seasons and it is now available on Jio Cinema. It also stars Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Makenzie Vega, Josh Charles, Christine Baranski and others.

About The Trial

Meanwhile, shedding light on her character in The Trial, Kajol said during the trailer launch event, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, The Trial will begin streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.