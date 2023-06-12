Kajol Brutally Trolled For Her 'Walk' At The Trial Trailer Launch; Video Goes Viral

Actress Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of the show was launched by the makers on Monday (June 12). The event was graced by Kajol, her actor-husband Ajay Devgn and other actors of The Trial.

Kajol made heads turn as she looked stunning in a red wrap dress. Several pictures and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a video of the actress making her way to the trailer launch event venue. However, soon after the clip was posted on Instagram, several social media users brutally trolled the 48-year-old actress for her 'walk'.

While some people asked why she was walking so fast in high heels, others called her 'express train'.

"Omg chal dekh kr lg rha ki abhi udegi or aage walo ko lat maregi itna gussa bap re," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Madam itne gusse me kyo lag rhe hai 😢😢 Ajay sir ko maar pdne wali hai??"

"2 bar gir chuki h... 3 rd ki taiyaari h I guess," read another comment.

"Ye hamesha aise kyu bhagti h jaise iski koi train nikal jayegi," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "She is walking like a school girl after school walking back home carrying a heavy bag."

"Sorry to say but grace is 0 … looks like a macho man walking in a dress," wrote another user.

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol will next be seen as a lawyer in The Trial, which is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides that, Kajol also has the second edition of Netflix's acclaimed film anthology 'Lust Stories', which will arrive on the streamer on June 29.