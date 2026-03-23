The Traitors Season 2: After Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui & More Celebs Roped In For Karan Johar's Show - Report

Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi | Instagram

The Traitors season 1 (India) received a good response on Amazon Prime Video. A few days ago, at the slate launch event of the OTT platform, season 2 of the Karan Johar-hosted show was announced. Everyone has been keen to know which contestants will be seen in season 2. A couple of days ago, there were reports that Mallika Sherawat has been roped in for the show, and now, according to a recent report, many more celebrities have joined The Traitors season 2.

According to a report in Variety India, celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Fukra Insaan (Abhishek Malhan), Munawar Faruqui, Dalip Tahil, and comedian Kullu (Aaditya Kulshreshth) have joined Mallika in the show. The portal has also reported that the shooting of The Traitors season 2 will start from Tuesday.

The show will be shot at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, and Karan has already reached the location. The filmmaker has been sharing some pictures from there on his Instagram, and recently, he also revealed that he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2 as he is shooting at a location where he has no access to cinema.

He had posted, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film… it’s so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh."

The Traitors Season 1

Season 1 of The Traitors featured celebrities like Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Mukesh Chhabra, Maheep Kapoor, Anushula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Purav Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were the winners of season 1.

The premiere date of The Traitors season 2 is not yet announced.