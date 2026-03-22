Mallika Sherawat To Participate In Karan Johar's The Traitors India Season 2? Here's What We Know

Filming for Season 2 of The Traitors India is currently underway in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and the latest update from the sets has caught fans’ attention. Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has reportedly joined the show, putting an end to weeks of speculation around her participation.

According to a report in Variety India, Mallika has already reached Jaisalmer and begun shooting for the reality series. Her name had been doing the rounds for over a month, although the actress had neither confirmed nor denied the reports until now.

Host Karan Johar had also travelled to Jaisalmer earlier, signalling the start of production.

Much like the first season, the new installment is being filmed at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace, a royal property known for hosting high-profile events, including the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in January 2023.

The first season of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video India and was renewed for a second season even before its finale aired on July 3, 2025. It was jointly won by actress-fashionista Uorfi Javed and poker player Nikita Luther. Karan had hosted the debut season as well and returns for the new chapter.

The reality format revolves around strategy, trust, and deception. A group of contestants, including actors, influencers, and personalities from various fields, are divided into “traitors” and “innocents.” While the traitors secretly eliminate players, the innocents attempt to identify and vote them out. The game continues until either all traitors are eliminated or at least one survives to claim victory.

Season 1 featured a diverse lineup including Raj Kundra, Purav Jha, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Lakshmi Manchu among others.

Mallika, who has been living abroad in recent years, was last seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She first rose to fame with her bold performance in Murder. She also gained international attention after appearing alongside Bruno Mars in the music video Whatta Man.

With a mix of returning elements and new faces like Mallika Sherawat, Season 2 of The Traitors India is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about reality shows in production.