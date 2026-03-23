'Humble Request To Not...': Karan Johar SLAMS Clickbait Headlines Linking His Remarks To Janhvi Kapoor's Exit From DCAA

Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, co-owner of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCAA), recently shared his thoughts on actors changing agencies frequently, stating that shifting from one talent agency to another has become common. He explained that some people make the move because they feel ‘insecure’ and time-bound. However, fans began linking his comments to Janhvi Kapoor, who recently exited DCAA and joined Collective Artists Network.

KJo SLAMS Clickbait Headlines Linking His Remarks To Janhvi Kapoor's Exit From DCAA

However, amid the controversy, Johar issued a statement urging the media to avoid clickbait headlines after a line from his interview was taken out of context. On Monday, March 23, he wrote, "I want to politely speak of clickbait headlines.... Lots of us give interviews and podcasts and we are happy to do so... but to take a line from an interview and quote it out of context is just click bait and makes one vary of speaking at all..."

Check it out:

This Is A Humble Request To Not Quote...'

"This is a humble request to NOT quote a line that twists the relevance of the statement made with integrity as opposed to sounding personal, offensive or sensational..."

Karan Johar last produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Next, he will be producing Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, along with Naagzilla, which also features Kartik Aaryan.