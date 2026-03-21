Karan Johar Says He Would 'NEVER' Make Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2: 'Setting Yourself Up For Disaster…'

Karan Johar On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been the subject of reports claiming he is set to return to the director's chair with a grand-scale family drama said to be in the same space as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and which may be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2).

Karan Johar On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2

Reacting to the rumours, Johar dismissed rumours about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, saying he would never make a sequel. Speaking on On Call with Sonal Kalra for The Right Angle, he said, "I would never make K3G 2—not because K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. Generations have grown up watching that film—what they’ve loved, what they haven’t, what they’ve cried about—they still love the movie."

'Setting Yourself Up For Disaster'

Furthermore, KJo stated that he is very, very grateful to the universe for giving him the opportunity to create a film that continues to live on, and that he is very proud and happy with it. However, he added that he would never tamper with the nostalgia or the love the film continues to receive.

"Because you’re setting yourself up for disaster when you make something like K3G 2," he said.

Karan Johar On Takht

Karan Johar also opened up about his shelved film Takht, which was announced in 2021 and featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, but faced delays due to COVID-19 and remains unreleased to date.

He added that there is currently no revival of Takht on the cards, stating that it is a film he would definitely make while he can still breathe and stand on his feet, as he considers it one of the strongest screenplays developed, written by Sumit Roy.