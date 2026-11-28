Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in Mohra |

Earlier this month, the 1994 action thriller Mohra was re-released. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film's re-release targeted select single-screen theatres across India rather than major multiplex chains.

The superhit, which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, is known for its action sequences and songs such as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

One villainous character remembered from the movie is Gulshan Grover’s portrayal of Tyson, a white-haired Mumbai mafia boss, with iconic dialogues such as “You dirty mind.” The Free Press Journal recently spoke with the veteran actor to ask him about the genesis of the role and his memories of the movie.

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Excerpts:

Q. What memories do you have of Mohra, and how popular did your character, Tyson, become?

A. I had done Vishwatma (1992) with Rajiv, and that film was a superhit, along with the character I played, Tapasvi Gunjal. After that, he approached me for the role of Tyson in Mohra, and the onus of figuring out a look, based on his guidance, was put on me and my team. Once we heard about the role, we worked out various options for the look using specific photographs and showed them to Rajiv to choose from. He selected this one, which went on to become a hit. It was very different; I'm bigger, fatter, and I have those Terminator glasses. This planning and Rajiv’s validation helped develop the character. The background to all of this was the mega success of my character, Tapasvi Gunjal, so the credit for everything goes to Rajiv.

I would also like to mention that I'm amazed when people are looking at remakes like Gadar 2 and Border 2. But the cinema that Rajiv has given us is not only extraordinarily entertaining, it also has great music, visuals and extraordinary performances. I feel some of these films should be remade, or a sequel or prequel should be made.

Q. How did you get to know about Mohra re-releasing?

A. I got to know through social media. There has been no official word from Rajiv or his team. I felt very happy and excited when I heard about it. It's a very significant film, with some of the most fantastic songs, plots and performances. And I am known for my character in it, especially for that dialogue, ‘Dirty Mind’, which Rajiv gave me. I would once again like to use this opportunity to say that Rajiv should not take a sabbatical; he should make films like these.

Q. Was the name Tyson inspired by boxer Mike Tyson?

A. Yes. Rajiv and his team came up with that name. Rajiv is very specific, and I like it that way. But he also leaves a lot of how I will portray the character up to me. For example, that gesture when I pat Kunickaa Sadanand’s bum as I say, ‘Sex bomb’ — that was my idea. The acting part is mine, but the creative part was all Rajiv’s. I have a lot of admiration for him as a director.

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