Shanaya Kapoor Opens Up About Shelved Films | Instagram

Actress Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, recently opened up about the nepotism debate in Bollywood and acknowledged the privileges that have come with being born into a film family. However, she also spoke about the challenges she faced before making her acting debut, revealing that several films she had signed were shelved or cancelled.

Speaking at We The Women, hosted by Barkha Dutt, Shanaya recalled being criticised for discussing her professional struggles despite coming from a privileged background.

Shanaya Kapoor Recalls Shelved Film Projects

Recalling the questions she faced during her first promotional interactions, Shanaya said journalists often asked why her journey had taken 5 years to reach that point. She revealed that she had signed a film and shot for 16 days before it was shelved. Another project, for which she had prepared extensively, was cancelled just weeks before she was supposed to begin shooting on August 13, 2019.

Sanjay Kapoor's Emotional Reaction

Shanaya also recalled signing another film in November 2022, only to receive a cancellation call the morning after a meeting and while she was preparing for a look test at a skin clinic. Remembering that day, she said she returned home and noticed that her father Sanjay Kapoor's phone had cracked, believing he had broken it in frustration over the news.

The actress further revealed that she had shot for another film for approximately 21 days, but it never saw the light of day. These experiences, she clarified, were apart from the numerous auditions and meetings she had attended.

Shanaya Kapoor Addresses Criticism Over Her Struggles

However, Shanaya maintained that sharing these experiences was not an attempt to deny her privilege. She said, "I'm just opening up and talking about a human experience that I've had. But that is not me attempting or denying that I still come from privilege... I've still had it easier. I have, even in all that I have."

She also recalled facing criticism when she first spoke about her struggles, with several people questioning how she could discuss such experiences despite her background. Shanaya said she had simply been honest about her emotions, adding that she had grown up in front of the media and was not trying to hide what she had gone through.

Shanaya Kapoor Acknowledges Her Privilege

Shanaya acknowledged that coming from a film family had given her easier access to opportunities than many aspiring actors. However, she emphasised that privilege should not be misused and said it could open doors but could not guarantee a person’s place in the industry.

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