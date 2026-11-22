Koffee With Karan Scripted? | Instagram

Actress Shanaya Kapoor made a surprise appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, marking her debut on the iconic couch alongside her best friend Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla. However, the episode faced criticism after several viewers felt that Ananya Birla was left out following Shanaya's entry. Now, another controversy has emerged, with eagle-eyed netizens questioning whether Shanaya had access to the rapid-fire questions before the shoot.

Shanaya Kapoor's Koffee With Karan Rapid-Fire Sheet Sparks Scripted Buzz

The speculation began after a behind-the-scenes video shared by celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik surfaced online. Although the video is no longer available on her Instagram handle, it has since gone viral on social media. The clip showed Shanaya getting ready for her Koffee With Karan debut.

During the video, a sheet placed near her vanity table caught viewers’ attention. It appeared to have the words ‘Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor’ written on it, along with several lines of text.

The sighting prompted netizens to speculate whether the sheet contained the questions for Shanaya’s rapid-fire round and whether she had received them beforehand. However, it remains unclear what the document actually contained, and there is no evidence confirming that it was a script.

Netizens React

After the clip was shared on Reddit, it triggered discussions across social media. Some users also brought up Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s episode, recalling the controversy surrounding their rapid-fire answers.

While some viewers criticised the show, others questioned its format, with a few even blaming Shanaya for affecting its legacy.

Reddit

As of now, neither Shanaya nor Karan Johar has reacted to the speculation. There has also been no official confirmation that the show’s rapid-fire rounds are scripted.