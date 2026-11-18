'Ananya Birla Was So Out Of Place': Netizens Accuse Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor Of 'Mean Girl' Behaviour After Group Hug On Koffee With Karan 9 |

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9 has sparked conversations online, with viewers claiming that Ananya Birla appeared "out of place", particularly after Shanaya Kapoor joined the episode. Several viewers noticed that Birla was seemingly left out when Shanaya entered and shared a group hug with Karan Johar and Ananya Panday. Some even accused Panday and Shanaya of subtly trying to "exclude" Birla from the conversation.

Viewers also pointed out Ananya Panday's emotional reaction, claiming she had tears in her eyes as Shanaya walked in and hugged her and Karan, while Birla was seemingly left out. Reacting to the moment, a user wrote on X, "Ananya Birla felt so left out after Shanaya came." Another commented, "Should have been an Ananya and Shanaya episode only tbh."

Ananya Birla felt so left out after Shanaya came #koffeewithkaran — 🐷 (@fitoorrr) November 18, 2026

Should have been an Ananya and Shanaya episode only tbh — gheekhatam (@uth_sha_) November 18, 2026

The discussion also spilled over to Reddit, where viewers shared their observations about Birla's presence on the show. One user commented, "Ananya Birla was so out of place in the whole episode especially when Shanaya came she looked very uncomfortable. Also Panday and Shanaya were giving mean girl vibes." Another wrote, "Tbh I found Ananya Birla sensible and a better personality than the other Ananya. No wonder she was out of place."

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A third viewer observed, "Yeah... She was left alone when all 3 of them (Shanaya, Ananya and Karan) did the group hug." Another agreed, adding, "I thought I was the only one feeling this way.. they were so subtly bitchy and trying to exclude her from every conversation."

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The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 featured Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla, with Shanaya Kapoor making a special appearance during the rapid-fire round. The episode touched upon Ananya's rumoured relationships, Birla's Bollywood debut and conversations around the film industry. However, the biggest highlight was Ananya Panday calling her rumoured exes during one of the segments, leaving Karan Johar stunned. New episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiere every Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.