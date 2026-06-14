 'The Stage Is Ours': Virat Kohli Brings Karan Aujla Onboard For Star-Studded One8 Event In Delhi, Fans Call It 'Best Crossover'
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'The Stage Is Ours': Virat Kohli Brings Karan Aujla Onboard For Star-Studded One8 Event In Delhi, Fans Call It 'Best Crossover'

Cricketer Virat Kohli has teamed up with singer Karan Aujla for a One8 event scheduled to take place in Delhi on June 21. Kohli unveiled the collaboration through a social media post featuring the duo on stage and captioned it, "Welcome Karan, the stage is ours." The announcement sparked excitement among fans online.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
'The Stage Is Ours': Virat Kohli Brings Karan Aujla Onboard For Star-Studded One8 Event In Delhi, Fans Call It 'Best Crossover'
Virat Kohli Announces Collaboration With Karan Aujla | Photo Via Instagram

Cricketer Virat Kohli has set the internet abuzz after announcing a special collaboration with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla for an upcoming One8 event in Delhi. The event is associated with Kohli's lifestyle brand One8, and the duo is set to come together on June 21, with fans already counting down the days to witness the much-anticipated crossover.

Kohli Announces Collaboration With Karan Aujla

On Saturday evening, June 13, Kohli took to social media to share a striking photograph featuring himself and Aujla standing on a stage with their backs facing the camera. In the image, Aujla was seen sporting a T-shirt with the letter '1' printed on the back, while Kohli wore one bearing the number '8,' a number that holds significance for both stars, as it is Kohli's iconic jersey number and also forms part of Aujla's birth date, January 18.

Alongside the picture, Kohli wrote, "Welcome Karan, the stage is ours. 21st June, Delhi." The post quickly went viral, attracting thousands of reactions and comments from fans excited about the collaboration between two of Punjab's biggest global icons.

Check it out:

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Fans React

Reacting to the post, one user commented, "Internet breaking soon." Another wrote, "Watching Kohli edits on Karan's songs to watching Karan and Kohli together is something." A third user called it the "best crossover ever," while another simply summed up the excitement, writing, "What a combination."

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The announcement has generated significant buzz online, with fans speculating about what the event could entail. While details remain under wraps, the prospect of Kohli and Aujla appearing together has already made the One8 event one of the most talked-about upcoming gatherings in Delhi.

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