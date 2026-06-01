 Proud Wife Anushka Sharma Plants Sweet Kiss On Virat Kohli's Forehead After RCB's 2nd IPL Win; Check Out Adorable Photo
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Proud Wife Anushka Sharma Plants Sweet Kiss On Virat Kohli's Forehead After RCB's 2nd IPL Win; Check Out Adorable Photo

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title victory, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo showing her planting a kiss on Virat Kohli’s forehead during the celebrations. The emotional gesture perfectly captured the joy of the historic win and soon went viral online, with fans calling the couple’s candid moment wholesome and unforgettable.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 01, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Proud Wife Anushka Sharma Plants Sweet Kiss On Virat Kohli's Forehead After RCB's 2nd IPL Win; Check Out Adorable Photo
Photo Via Instagram

A heartwarming moment between power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has won the internet's attention after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second Indian Premier League title. Amid the jubilant celebrations, on Monday, June 1, the actress shared an adorable photo on her social media, where Anushka was seen planting a sweet kiss on Virat’s forehead, a gesture that perfectly captured the emotions of the historic victory.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Sweet Moment After RCB Victory Goes Viral

Check out the photo:

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