Proud Wife Anushka Sharma Plants Sweet Kiss On Virat Kohli's Forehead After RCB's 2nd IPL Win; Check Out Adorable Photo

Photo Via Instagram

A heartwarming moment between power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has won the internet's attention after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second Indian Premier League title. Amid the jubilant celebrations, on Monday, June 1, the actress shared an adorable photo on her social media, where Anushka was seen planting a sweet kiss on Virat’s forehead, a gesture that perfectly captured the emotions of the historic victory.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Sweet Moment After RCB Victory Goes Viral

Check out the photo: