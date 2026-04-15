'He Arrived In BMW': Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Italy Wedding Was Crashed By Man Disguised As Priest, Reveals Security Head

Gatecrasher Sneaked Into Anushka-Virat's 2017 Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli secretly tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends after years of dating, with their wedding photos taking over social media. The couple, known for keeping a low profile and being one of the most-loved pairs, recently made headlines after security personnel revealed how a man managed to sneak into their private wedding.

Gatecrasher Sneaked Into Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's 2017 Wedding

Talking to Hindi Rush, Yaseen Khan, founder of YK Security, who has managed several big-scale weddings including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s, revealed the incident, "A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari. I wasn’t present at the gate. I was at the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know the gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt so he flagged it to the event management team," he added.

Furthermore, Yaseen stated that when confronted, the man claimed to be a guest’s nephew. He would take photographs with celebrity attendees and then retreat to a corner, without interacting or enjoying the wedding, which raised suspicion among the staff.

When the security team learned from Virat's manager that the man was only invited to the Delhi reception scheduled later, they asked him to leave, stating that the wedding was strictly invite-only. However, it wasn’t easy, as the gatecrasher protested and refused to comply, eventually leaving after some delay

Anushka and Virat now live in London, where they are raising their two children, a daughter, Vamika (born January 11, 2021), and a son, Akaay (born February 15, 2024).

The couple is known for safeguarding their children’s privacy, rarely sharing photos of their faces, and often spending quality time in the city.