The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas Starrer Sees Dip On First Tuesday, Earns ₹4.85 Crore

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu actor Prabhas' latest theatrical release, The Raja Saab, appears to be underperforming at the box office. One of the most anticipated films among his fans, the movie, touted to be a potential blockbuster, received largely negative and disappointing reviews from netizens, many of whom labelled it 'cringe'.

Despite opening to a strong Rs 54.15 crore across all languages, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Tuesday.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 4.85 crore nett in India across all languages on Day 5, as per early estimates, taking the film’s total collection to Rs 119.45 crore.

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, The Raja Saab recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 21.12% in theatres. The film saw 14.55% occupancy during morning shows, which rose to 22.32% in the afternoon, 22.39% in the evening, and peaked at 25.20% during night shows.

The Raja Saab Review

The Maruthi directorial has received mostly negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "The Raja Saab had the potential to be a fantastic cinematic experience, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. The makers promoted it as a horror-comedy, and while there are a couple of jump scares, there's not even one scene that will make you laugh out loud."

The Raja Saab Sequel Announced

The makers announced a sequel in the end credits. Titled The Raja Saab: Circus 1935, the sequel will serve as the next chapter in the franchise, though its release date is yet to be announced.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani.

Prabhas Fee For The Raja Saab

Reports have revealed the salaries of the film’s star-studded cast, with Prabhas reportedly taking a reduced fee of around Rs 100 crore. As per reports, the actor usually charges close to Rs 150 crore per film.

However, in the case of The Raja Saab, he is believed to have accepted Rs 100 crore. This move is being seen as a gesture to support the makers in investing more in the film’s larger-than-life sets and visual effects.