The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani's Film Slips Further With 2.9% Drop, Collects ₹3.30 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Day 8 | Photo Via YouTube

Nani’s The Paradise is struggling to make a strong impact at the box office, despite maintaining a relatively steady pace during its opening days. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama marks Nani’s reunion with the filmmaker after their 2023 collaboration, Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The Paradise Box Office Day 8

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected an estimated Rs 3.30 crore net in India on Day 8, recording a 2.9% drop from the previous day’s Rs 3.40 crore. While the decline is relatively small, the overall collection remains modest for a big-scale action film.

In Other Languages

The Telugu version contributed the majority of the Day 8 earnings with Rs 2.67 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 60 lakh. The Tamil version added another Rs 3 lakh to the day’s total.

The Paradise Budget

Reports have claimed that The Paradise has been made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore, although there has been no official confirmation of the figure. If that reported budget is accurate, the Day 8 collection of Rs 3.30 crore would be considered low in relation to the film’s reported scale and cost.

The movie will now need a substantial boost over the weekend and stronger collections in the coming days to make up for its slow pace so far.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"