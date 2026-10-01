The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani-Starrer Drops 22%, Earns ₹3.40 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7 | Photo via YouTube

Nani-starrer The Paradise witnessed another drop in its box office collection on Wednesday, September 30. The film earned Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Day 7, registering a 22.7 per cent decline from Tuesday's Rs 4.40 crore collection.

With this, The Paradise has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India net collection currently stands at Rs 104.90 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 123.95 crore.

The film has also continued to earn from overseas markets. On Day 7, it collected Rs 35 lakh, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.85 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 154.80 crore.

The Paradise opened strongly with Rs 34.65 crore on its first day. However, its collections dropped to Rs 14.90 crore on Friday before showing a slight rise over the weekend. The film collected Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday. Its numbers then fell to Rs 5 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 4.40 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.40 crore on Wednesday.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1 – Thursday, September 24: Rs 34.65 crore

Day 2 – Friday, September 25: Rs 14.90 crore

Day 3 – Saturday, September 26: Rs 15.25 crore

Day 4 – Sunday, September 27: Rs 15.70 crore

Day 5 – Monday, September 28: Rs 5 crore

Day 6 – Tuesday, September 29: Rs 4.40 crore

Day 7 – Wednesday, September 30: Rs 3.40 crore

The Paradise Day 7 Language-Wise Collection

On Day 7, the Telugu version contributed the highest share of the film's India collection with Rs 2.65 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 65 lakh, while the Tamil version collected Rs 10 lakh.

The Paradise has reportedly been made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation of the reported production cost. With the film now past the Rs 100 crore India net mark, its performance through the remaining weekdays and second weekend will be important for its theatrical run.

The Paradise Review

The film has received a mixed response from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer rated The Paradise 1.5 stars and praised its visual appeal while raising concerns about its narrative and action sequences.

"While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action," the review read.