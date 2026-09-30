The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark In India Despite 12% Drop

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6 | Photo via YouTube

Nani-starrer The Paradise has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The film added Rs 4.40 crore net to its collection on Day 6 (Tuesday, September 29), taking its total India net collection to Rs 101.50 crore, according to the available figures on Sacnilk.

The film recorded a 12 per cent drop on its first Tuesday compared to Monday's Rs 5 crore collection. It was screened across 5,772 shows on Day 6. With the latest figures, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 120 crore.

The Paradise also continued its run in overseas markets, earning Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 30.50 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 150.50 crore.

The Paradise Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film had a strong start with a special screening on September 23, which recorded Rs 11.60 crore. On its first day, September 24, The Paradise collected Rs 34.65 crore.

The film then recorded Rs 14.90 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 15.25 crore and Rs 15.70 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Its collection dropped to Rs 5 crore on Monday before falling further to Rs 4.40 crore on Tuesday.

Special Screening – September 23: Rs 11.60 crore

Day 1 – Thursday: Rs 34.65 crore

Day 2 – Friday: Rs 14.90 crore

Day 3 – Saturday: Rs 15.25 crore

Day 4 – Sunday: Rs 15.70 crore

Day 5 – Monday: Rs 5.00 crore

Day 6 – Tuesday: Rs 4.40 crore

The Paradise Day 6 Language-Wise Collection

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Day 6, earning Rs 3.55 crore. The Hindi version collected Rs 80 lakh, while the Tamil version added Rs 5 lakh.

The Paradise Budget

Reports suggest that The Paradise has been made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation of the reported figure.

With the film now crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, its performance during the remaining weekdays and second weekend will be important in determining its theatrical run.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action."