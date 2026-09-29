The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Film Sees Sharp 68 Percent Drop, Collects ₹5 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Nani's The Paradise witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Day 5, despite maintaining a steady run during its opening days. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani's reunion with the filmmaker after their successful 2023 collaboration Dasara. The action drama also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected an estimated Rs 5 crore net in India on Day 5 from 5,804 shows. This represents a 68.2% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 15.70 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 97.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 114.85 crore. The film also added Rs 75 lakh from Hindi, Rs 15 lakh from Tamil and Rs 4.10 crore from Telugu collections on Day 5.

Overseas, The Paradise collected around Rs 75 lakh on Day 5, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 30 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 144.85 crore.

The Paradise Budget

Reports state that The Paradise's budget at over Rs 200 crore, although there has been no official confirmation of the figure.

The film's performance over the coming weekdays and its second weekend will therefore be important for its theatrical run.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"