The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Will Nani Starrer Drop Further On Saturday?

The Paradise Box Office Collection | YouTube

Nani starrer The Paradise was released on Thursday, and it had paid previews on Wednesday. The film took a good opening at the box office by collecting Rs. 11.60 crore net on Wednesday, and on Thursday, it earned Rs. 34.65 crore net in India. On its day two, Friday, the film showed a drop at the box office and collected Rs. 14.90 crore net. The drop was expected, as The Paradise has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Now, all eyes are on the film's Saturday collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect The Paradise to show a further drop at the box office or just be steady. On Saturday, it might earn around Rs. 12-14 crore, taking the total to Rs. 73-75 crore net. However, if during the night shows the footfalls are better, the collection can be more as well.

The Paradise Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs. 25 crore gross at the box office overseas. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 97.50 crore.

The Paradise Budget

According to reports, The Paradise is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. The film surely needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"

The mixed reviews from critics and the audience have surely affected the movie's collection at the box office.