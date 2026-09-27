The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's Film Maintains Steady Pace Amid Mixed Reviews, Collects ₹15.25 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Nani's The Paradise continued its steady run at the box office on Day 3, despite receiving largely negative reviews. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani's reunion with the filmmaker after their successful 2023 collaboration Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs 15.25 crore net in India on Day 3, recording a marginal 2.3% growth compared with its Day 2 collection of Rs 14.90 crore. This takes its India net collection to approximately Rs 76.40 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 90.50 crore.

The film also maintained its overseas momentum, earning around Rs 4 crore on Day 3. Its overseas gross total has now reached approximately Rs 29 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to around Rs 119.50 crore.

In Other Languages

In terms of language-wise collections on Day 3, the film earned approximately Rs 13.35 crore from Telugu, followed by Rs 1.65 crore from Hindi and Rs 25 lakh from Tamil.

The Paradise Budget

With a reported budget of over Rs 200 crore, The Paradise’s Day 3 collection of Rs 15.25 crore can be termed steady but not strong enough to be considered an impressive figure against its reported investment.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"