The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Nani Starrer Heading For A Fantastic Opening

The Paradise Box Office Collection | Instagram

Director Srikanth Odela and actor Nani teamed up for the film Dasara in 2023. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and now, after three years, one more of their films has hit the big screens, titled The Paradise. The film, which also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal, was released on Thursday, and it received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The advance booking of The Paradise was impressive, and it is expected to take a good opening.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 40-45 crore (all languages) on its first day, which will surely be a fantastic opening. However, if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

The Paradise Vs Dasara

Dasara had collected Rs. 23.20 crore net in India. Clearly, The Paradise will beat the 2023 release at the box office on its first day. The lifetime collection of Dasara was Rs. 81.93 crore net in India. If The Paradise continues to perform well during the weekend, then it will easily surpass Dasara at the box office in just a few days.

The Paradise Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, The Paradise was made on a budget of around Rs. 90-150 crore. Meanwhile, some reports also claim that the budget is Rs. 200 crore.

So, if we consider Rs. 200 crore as the budget, the opening of Rs. 40-45 crore is surely good. However, the film needs to continue to perform well at the box office.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"