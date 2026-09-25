The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani Starrer Records Biggest Opening Of His Career, Earns ₹34.65 Crore

The Paradise Day 1 Box Office | Photo Via Instagram

Nani’s The Paradise has opened strongly at the box office, recording the biggest opening of the actor’s career. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the reunion of Nani and the filmmaker after their successful 2023 collaboration Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The Paradise Box Office Day 1

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs 34.65 crore net on Day 1 in India across 9,732 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 54.90 crore, while the film earned around Rs 22 crore gross overseas. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.90 crore.

Other Languages

The Telugu version contributed the bulk of the India net collection with Rs 31.30 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 2.25 crore and Tamil at Rs 1.10 crore.

Going by these reported figures, the Day 1 performance can be described as strong. The Paradise has delivered an impressive opening and created a strong initial box-office base, its eventual success will depend on how well it holds over the weekend and during the coming days.

The Paradise Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Paradise 1.5 stars and wrote, "While the film is a visual treat for all Nani fans, some might be disappointed with the film in totality due to the not-so-relevant and slightly unbelievable narrative. Skipping this film seems a better option for those who do not prefer hardcore violence and spineless action!"