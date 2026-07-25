The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 8: Christopher Nolan's Film Starts Second Week On A Decent Note, Earns ₹6.85 Crore

The Odyssey Box Office Collection | YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya, was released on July 17, 2026. The film had a good first week at the box office in India. It collected Rs. 90.30 crore net in seven days. Now, the movie has started its second week on a decent note.

The Odyssey collected Rs. 6.85 crore net at the box office on its second Friday, taking the eight-day total to Rs. 97.15 crore net. It is expected that the movie will show a good jump during the weekend and will enter the Rs. 100 crore club on its ninth day.

The movie has one more week before another Hollywood biggie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hits the big screens. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is expected to take the box office by storm in India.

The Odyssey Vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection

Nolan's last release, Oppenheimer, collected Rs. 131.73 crore net at the Indian box office during its lifetime run. It is expected that The Odyssey will surpass Oppenheimer at the box office in the country.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Worldwide

According to reports, the movie has collected over Rs. 3,200 crore gross worldwide in just seven days. Nolan's directorial was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2,100 crore. So, it is already a super hit at the box office.

The Odyssey Review

The Odyssey has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."