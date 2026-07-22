Who Was Poseidon? The Sea God's Connection To Trojan War And The Odyssey

Poseidon | Britannica

Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, earthquakes, and horses, is one of the most powerful deities in Greek mythology. He was one of the twelve Olympian gods and the brother of Zeus and Hades. Poseidon ruled over the oceans and was often depicted carrying a trident (Like DC's character, Aquaman), his iconic three-pronged spear. He plays a crucial role in both Homer's The Odyssey and the events surrounding the Trojan War. Found it interesting? Keep on reading to get the full details.

Who was Poseidon? A sea god

Poseidon was the ancient Greek god of earthquakes, horses, and especially the sea. He was called the Earth Shaker for his tempestuous temper. He was the son of the Titans Cronus and Rhea. Along with his siblings, Poseidon was swallowed by his father at birth but was eventually rescued by Zeus. After the Olympians overthrew the Titans, Poseidon and his brothers drew lots to divide the cosmos, with Poseidon taking dominion over the waters.

Creator of the first horse

He carries the Trident, a powerful weapon crafted by the Cyclopes. The trident allowed him to control the waves, stir up violent storms, and strike the ground to cause devastating earthquakes. Beyond the ocean, Poseidon was deeply associated with horses, which is why he is called the tamer or father of horses. According to myths, he created the first horse. Unlike many other gods who live on Mount Olympus, Poseidon lived in a glittering palace beneath the ocean floor with his wife, the sea goddess Amphitrite.

Poseidon Temple in Greece |

What was the Trojan War?

The Trojan War was a legendary conflict in Greek mythology fought between the Greeks (Achaeans) and the city of Troy in western Anatolia. According to the epic poet Homer, the ten-year war was sparked when the Trojan prince Paris abducted Helen, the wife of the Spartan king Menelaus.

Poseidon's role in the Trojan War

During the Trojan War, Poseidon generally supported the Greek (Achaean) forces against the Trojans. According to Greek mythology, Poseidon and Apollo had once helped build the massive walls of Troy for King Laomedon. However, the king refused to pay them for their work, angering Poseidon. As a result, he held a lasting grudge against Troy and sided with the Greeks during the war.

In Homer's Iliad, Poseidon frequently intervenes in battles, encouraging Greek warriors and helping them withstand Trojan attacks despite Zeus' attempts to limit divine involvement.

Why was Poseidon angry with Odysseus?

Although Poseidon supported the Greeks during the Trojan War, he became the greatest obstacle in Odysseus' journey home after the war ended. In The Odyssey, Odysseus blinds the Cyclops Polyphemus, who is Poseidon's son, to escape captivity.

Enraged by the attack on his son, Poseidon curses Odysseus, ensuring that his voyage back to Ithaca becomes long and perilous. The sea god sends violent storms, wrecks ships, and repeatedly delays Odysseus' return, turning what should have been a short journey into a ten-year struggle.

Poseidon's importance in The Odyssey

Poseidon represents the uncontrollable power of nature and the consequences of offending the gods. His conflict with Odysseus forms one of the central themes of The Odyssey, testing the hero's resilience, intelligence, and determination.

In film adaptations of The Odyssey (including Christopher Nolan's adaptation, which is based on Homer's epic), Poseidon is typically portrayed as the powerful sea god whose wrath drives much of the plot. His conflict with Odysseus symbolises the struggle between humans and the unpredictable forces of nature, as well as the consequences of offending the gods. His actions are the primary reason why Odysseus cannot return home to his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus. Poseidon is still worshipped today, especially by seafarers, fishermen, and marine enthusiasts who seek his blessings for safe travels and bountiful catches