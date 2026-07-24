The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 7: Christopher Nolan's Film Nears ₹100 Crore In India, Beats Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to enjoy a remarkable run at the global box office, outperforming his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer at the same stage. The Matt Damon-led epic is not only closing in on the Rs 100 crore mark in India but is also delivering outstanding numbers across North America.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.15 crore on its seventh day in India, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 90.30 crore. Despite the usual weekday slowdown, the film has maintained a strong hold at the box office and is expected to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone within its first week.

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Once it achieves the feat, The Odyssey will become Christopher Nolan’s second film after Oppenheimer to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. It will also join the exclusive list of just 21 Hollywood films to have crossed the benchmark in the country.

The film has been equally impressive overseas. In North America, The Odyssey earned $18.05 million (approximately Rs 157 crore) on Wednesday, recording only a 16 per cent drop from Tuesday’s $21.4 million (around Rs 186 crore). The sixth-day collection marked the second-highest Wednesday of Nolan’s career at the domestic box office, behind only The Dark Knight, which earned $18.3 million (around Rs 159 crore) in 2008. It also comfortably surpassed The Dark Knight Rises, which collected $13.77 million (around Rs 120 crore) on its Wednesday.

With these numbers, the film’s six-day domestic total has reached $181.6 million (approximately Rs 1,580 crore). Industry projections suggest that The Odyssey could earn between $61 million and $74 million (approximately Rs 531 crore to Rs 644 crore) during its second weekend. If those estimates are realised, the film could challenge or even surpass the second-weekend collections of The Dark Knight ($75.1 million / around Rs 653 crore) and The Dark Knight Rises ($62.1 million / around Rs 540 crore).

The latest figures also underline how far ahead The Odyssey is running compared to Oppenheimer. Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster had earned $10.6 million (around Rs 92 crore) on its first Wednesday and had collected $117.8 million (approximately Rs 1,025 crore) after six days. By comparison, The Odyssey is currently performing 54 per cent better at the same stage of its theatrical run. Oppenheimer eventually finished its North American journey with $330 million (around Rs 2,871 crore).

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he undertakes a perilous 10-year journey to return home and reunite with his wife Penelope after the Trojan War.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo, and Mia Goth.