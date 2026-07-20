The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Christopher Nolan's Film Pass The Monday Test?

The Odyssey Box Office Collection | X (Twitter)

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey had a fantastic weekend at the box office in India. The Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya starrer collected Rs. 61.30 crore net, which is surely an impressive amount. However, now all eyes are on the film's Monday business.

As per early estimates, The Odyssey is expected to collect around Rs. 7-8 crore net at the box office on its fourth day, which will be a decent amount. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection could be higher as well. So, for now, it looks like the movie's collection will be around Rs. 68-69 crore net in India after four days.

The Odyssey Vs Oppenheimer

Nolan's last release, Oppenheimer, minted Rs. 58.38 crore net at the box office in India during its first weekend. So, The Odyssey has performed a bit better than Oppenheimer.

However, the Cillian Murphy starrer earned Rs. 8.37 crore net on its first Monday. So, let's see if the Matt Damon starrer will be able to beat that or not.

Nolan On Why His Films Connect With Indian Audiences

During a press conference in Mumbai, Nolan spoke about his films connecting with Indian audiences. He said, "I think that films are a universal language, and that's one of the reasons. One of the things I most enjoy about working on large-scale films is that you get to take them around the world and connect with different cultures. I think films really connect when they have universal and timeless themes, as I hope that The Odyssey does. It's been really thrilling to see our films connecting with Indian audiences."

The Odyssey Review

The Free Press Journal gave 3.5 stars to The Odyssey and wrote, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."