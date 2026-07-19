The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Film Starring Matt Damon Sees Growth, Inches Closer To ₹50 Crore in India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, featuring an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, is an epic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem The Odyssey. Released on July 17, the film registered a healthy jump at the Indian box office on its second day after a strong opening day and continuing its impressive run.

The Odyssey Box Office Day 2

According to early estimates, the epic collected Rs 22 crore net across languages on Day 2, marking a 26.4% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 17.40 crore net.

With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 39.40 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 47.03 crore. The film is now set to cross the Rs 50 crore India gross milestone on Day 3.

The English version continued to dominate the film's earnings, contributing Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.35 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 1.15 crore and the Tamil version with Rs 0.75 crore. The film recorded its Day 2 collections across 8,791 shows nationwide, indicating a wide release and strong audience interest.

The Odyssey Budget

The Odyssey has reportedly been made on a massive budget of around Rs 2,175 crore, making it one of Christopher Nolan's biggest and most expensive films to date.

While the Indian box office numbers are impressive for a Hollywood title and rank among Nolan's strongest openings in the country, they represent only a small fraction of the film's overall budget.

The Odyssey Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal rated The Odyssey 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."