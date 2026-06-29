'The Moment I Heard About It, I Got Goosebumps...': Akshara Singh Talks About Eetha; Praises Shraddha Kapoor

Akshara Singh Talks About Eetha | Instagram

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle. The actress featured in a song titled Ghis Ghis Ghis. The track has grabbed everyone's attention, and now Singh, in an interview, revealed that she will be seen in Eetha.

While talking to NDTV about the Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Singh said, "The moment I heard about Eetha, I got goosebumps. When I first received the call for the film, I couldn't believe it. I was extremely nervous and emotional at the same time."

The actress further stated that she has always been a huge fan of Laxman Utekar, and when she came to know that she was going to be a part of a film directed by him, it was a "huge moment" for her.

Akshara Singh Praises Shraddha Kapoor

Singh further praised Shraddha and said, "When I learnt that Shraddha Kapoor is also a part of the film, my happiness only grew. She is a wonderful actor and a very humble person. Getting the opportunity to share the screen with her is very special for me."

However, when it comes to her role in Eetha, the actress said that she can't reveal much about her role as it is a surprise. Singh said, "I can only say that I am a part of this film, and I hope the audience showers it with as much love as possible."

Eetha Release Date

Eetha is slated to release on August 28, 2026. The movie will be clashing at the box office with two other releases, Yash's Toxic and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Vvan.

Toxic will be released on August 26, 2026, so it will clash with Eetha during the same weekend. Meanwhile, Vvan is slated to hit the big screens on August 28, making it a direct clash. Let's wait and watch which movies will be able to make a mark at the box office.