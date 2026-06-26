'The Legacy Continues': Prabhas CONFIRMS Baahubali 3 With Rana Daggubati After 9 Years; Anushka Shetty Makes Rare Appearance - VIDEO

Baahubali 3 confirmed | Photo Via X

The documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer, recently premiered on Netflix, revisits the journey of one of Indian cinema's most iconic franchises and features appearances by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and others who were part of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Across its four episodes, the series takes viewers behind the scenes of the Baahubali films, highlighting the immense production challenges, financial hurdles, and creative risks that shaped the epic saga directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Baahubali 3 Confirmed

The documentary also includes moments that appear to hint at a possible continuation of the franchise. In one segment, Daggubati remarks, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu (the producer) aren't here, I'll just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be more Baahubali!" His statement is met with laughter on the couch, where Prabhas and Anushka are also seen.

Adding to the excitement, Prabhas is seen smiling and holding up three fingers, a gesture that sparks speculation among fans. The moment concludes with “And the legacy continues,” which appears at the end of the final episode, further fueling discussions about a potential new installment in the franchise.

Check out the video:

Bahubali 3 is Official now 🥳🥳🥳🥳 confirmed by Prabhas anna, Rana and Sweety #Prabhas #Bahubali3 pic.twitter.com/wo0qW6JCyF — 🍿 (@Mithabhashi__) June 25, 2026

Official Confirmation Awaited

However, no official confirmation regarding Baahubali 3 or any future project has been made by the makers.

Baahubali: The Beginning was first released in 2015, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion followed in 2017. In 2025, a combined recut version of both films, titled Baahubali: The Epic, was theatrically released worldwide on October 31.