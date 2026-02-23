The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down, Alleges Daughter Was Kidnapped & Forced To Marry; Says 'Usne Khud Ko Shaheed Kar Diya'

Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down Over Daughter's Death At The Kerala Story 2 Event |

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is eyeing a February 27 release, and even before hitting theatres, the film has sparked massive controversy, with many calling it 'propaganda.' The upcoming instalment is not a direct narrative continuation but retains its core theme of alleged forced religious conversions. The film introduces three Hindu women from different parts of India who fall in love with Muslim men against their families' wishes.

Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down Over Daughter's Death

Amid mounting backlash, the filmmakers recently held a press conference in Delhi on Monday, February 23, where several alleged real victims were brought on stage. During the event, one victim's mother broke down in tears from Faridabad, Haryana, as she recounted how her daughter was allegedly shot dead in 2020.

She was heard saying, "Yeh 20 October 2020 ko hua tha. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki meri beti ki sundarta aur padhai ki karan, aur ek tarfa pyaar ke karan... Meri beti school mein bhi top karti thi aur college mein bhi top kar rahi thi. Woh samajik kaamon mein bhi jaati thi, aur main bhi uske saath jaati thi jahan use bulaya jata tha. Shayad uski nazar meri beti par padi aur usne zabardasti shaadi ka dabav dalna shuru kar diya..."

Daughter Was Kidnapped, Forced To Marry

Further, she alleged that her daughter was kidnapped and taken to his home, where his family also pressured her to marry and convert. She stated that they are Rajputs, while the boy was a Muslim. According to the mother, her daughter firmly refused to marry him. She also claimed that an advocate was present at their house to solemnise the marriage, but her daughter did not agree.

She shared that they somehow learned about their daughter's whereabouts, rushed to the boy's house, and brought her home safely. She added that they filed an FIR against him, but no action was taken for 2–4 months, alleging that his family’s political influence prevented any strict action.

"Unke parivaar ke log rajneeti mein baite - dada, nana, chacha, bhai. Congress ke neta rahe hain aur bade Congress netaon ke saath unka uthna-baithna hai, toh kuch nahi hua," added the victim's mother.

'Meri Beti Ne Khudko Shaheed Kar Diya'

The victim's mother said that after two years, her daughter resumed her studies. However, the boy allegedly attempted to kidnap her again outside her college after she had appeared for her final B.Com exam. She claimed that he was waiting outside along with two other men. According to the mother, her daughter tried to save herself as the boy chased her with a gun in his hand while following her in a car.

Getting emotional, she shared, "Meri beti ne haar nahi maani, aur ladaai ladte hue khudko shaheed kar diya. Main use shaheed hi kahungi. Apne dharm ke liye usne apna balidaan de diya, lekin samjhauta nahi kiya.