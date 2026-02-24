 The Kerala Story 2: Rape Scenes, Kissing Visual Reduced By 50%; CBFC Asks For Around 16 Cuts Or Modifications In Film - Report
The Kerala Story 2 is slated to release on February 27, 2026. According to a report, the movie has received a U/A 16+ certificate, but the CBFC has asked for around 16 cuts or modifications in the film. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has landed in controversy, and while petitions have been filed against the film to ban the release, the film has been passed by Central Board Of Film Certification with U/A 16+ certification. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC has asked for around 16 cuts or modifications in the film.

The kissing visuals and rape scenes were reduced by 50%. A lip-lock scene was asked to be trimmed by 7 seconds. The rape scenes were shortened by 20 seconds. A scene, in which a woman is being slapped, and another scene in which a woman's head is being hit, were both reduced by 2 seconds.

In a scene where the house of the accused is being demolished with a bulldozer was asked to be modified. Three dialogues were asked to be modified and a word was asked to be muted.

Apart from the cuts and modifications, the filmmakers were told to add a disclaimer stating that The Kerala Story 2 is based on true events. They were also asked to make the disclaimer text stay on screen 2 minutes and 3 seconds longer, and include a voice-over with it. In addition, they had to submit the full script with dialogues and provide proper documents to prove that the story is based on real events. Lastly, they submitted a consent letter to the CBFC for casting a minor in the film.

After all the changes were done, the film was granted the certificate on February 16. The runtime of the film is 131 minutes and 24 seconds, which means it is 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 24 seconds long.

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is slated to release on February 27, 2026. However, petitions have been filed to ban the release of the film. Reportedly, the Kerala High Court will be watching the movie on Wednesday, before announcing their verdict on the petitions.

