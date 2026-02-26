Kerala Story 2 Court Case Verdict: HC Cites 'Absence Of Application Of Mind By CBFC'; Stays Release Of Film

The Kerala Story 2 Court Case | Instagram

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is slated to hit the big screens on February 27, 2026, and on Thursday, the Kerala High Court granted an interim stay on the release of the film. The court ordered CBFC to consider the petitioners' representation and decide the matter within 2 weeks.

Petitions were filed against the certification granted to The Kerala Story 2 by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The petitions mentioned that the movie allegedly misrepresents the state of Kerala and the release of the film could affect the communal harmony.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while announcing the verdict, mentioned that it looks like the CBFC did not properly apply its mind while giving the film its certificate. The Kerala Story 2 received a U/A 16+ certificate from the board.

The Court has now asked the board to review the revision petitions filed by the petitioners within two weeks. The movie cannot be released until CBFC makes a fresh decision.

The Kerala Story 2 Teaser & Trailer Removed?

A couple of days ago, there were reports that the makers had informed the court that they would remove the film's teaser and trailer until it gives the verdict. However, later, the makers shared a clarification, which read, "The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material. Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms."

The Kerala Story 2 Postponed

So, for now, the Kerala Story 2 is postponed until the CBFC makes a fresh decision, or the makers approach the Supreme Court challenging the stay order granted by the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala Story 2 landed into controversy just after the film's teaser was released. Many people on social media started calling it a propaganda movie, but some also stated that it shows the reality of the country.