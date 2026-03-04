The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ulka, Aishwarya & Aditi Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Collects ₹4 Crore

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Despite all the controversies, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has been performing well at the box office. The film took a very low opening, but showed a good jump over the weekend. On its first Monday, it collected a decent amount, and on Tuesday, the movie showed a jump due to resonable ticket pricing.

It has become a trend at the box office that every film shows a jump on Tuesday. The Kerala Story 2, on its fifth day, collected Rs. 4 crore, taking the total to Rs. 16.65 crore.

While the film is not perfoming amazingly like its first instalment, the collections are good because of its low budget.

The Kerala Story 2 Budget

According to reports, The Kerala Story 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 28-30 crore. So, a collection of Rs. 16.65 crore in five days, is a good amount. We can expect that by the end of its first week, the movie will collect around Rs. 20 crore.

As there are no new releases this week, it is expected that The Kerala Story 2 will perform well at the box office during its second weekend as well. But, the strong hold during the second week is important for the film to become a hit at the box office.

The Kerala Story 2 Review

The Kerala Story 2 has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "After having directed short films like Off The Grid, Ten Days South Africa, Justice Delayed But Delivered, the film’s director Kamakhya Narayan Singh impresses with his craft with The Kerala Story 2, which technically happens to be his second mainstream commercial film as a director."

The movie stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Khosla.