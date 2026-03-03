The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vipul Shah's Film Collects ₹2.65 Crore On Its First Monday

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released on Friday after it was cleared by the Kerala High Court's division bench. The audience was confused about the release date, and that's why it just collected Rs. 75 lakh on its first day. However, on Saturday and Sunday, it showed a jump and collected Rs. 4.65 crore and Rs. 4.75 crore respectively, taking the three-day total to Rs. 10.15 crore.

If the film had a proper release without any confusion, the first weekend collection might have been around Rs. 15 crore. However, now all eyes were on Monday. According to Sacnilk, on its fourth day, the film collected approximately Rs. 2.65 crore, taking the total to Rs. 12.80 crore.

Well, the movie has passed the Monday test, and if it stays steady at the box office, then by the end of its first week, The Kerala Story 2 might collect around Rs. 20 crore, which is surely a good amount.

The Kerala Story 2 Budget

The Kerala Story 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 28-30 crore. If, after a good first week, the film does well on its second weekend also, then it will be a hit at the box office.

There's no major release until March 19, so that might work in favour of the film.

Read Also The Kerala Story 2 Review: A Disturbing Film Whose Climax Gives You Goosebumps

The Kerala Story 2 Review

The Kerala Story 2 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film is quite disturbing obviously, given its theme, along with the fact that it has caused protests all over the country with shows getting cancelled."

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Khosla in the lead role.