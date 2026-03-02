The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Shah's Film Shows Good Jump Over The Weekend, Crosses ₹10 Crore Mark

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

After a lot of controversy, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released on Friday. However, the audience was not sure whether the film has hit the big screens or not. So, that affected the opening of the movie, and it took a very low opening of Rs. 75 lakh on its first day. However, on Saturday, it showed a huge jump at the box office and remained steady on Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its secon day collected Rs. 4.65 crore, and on Sunday, it collected approximately Rs. 5 crore, taking the total to Rs. 10.40 crore. If the film has taken a good opening, the first weekend collection might have been around Rs. 15 crore.

The Kerala Story 2, despite the jump on Saturday and Sunday, has failed to beat its first instalment. Part 1, which starred Adah Sharma in the lead role, had collected Rs. 35.43 crore during its first weekend.

The Kerala Story 2 Budget

The Kerala Story 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 28-30 crore. So, the collection of Rs. 10.40 crore over the weekend is a good amount. However, the film needs to be stable at the box office on Monday and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays.

So, let's wait and watch if the movie will pass the Monday test or not.

The Kerala Story 2 Review

The Kerala Story 2 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film is quite disturbing obviously, given its theme, along with the fact that it has caused protests all over the country with shows getting cancelled."

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Khosla in the lead role.