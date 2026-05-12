The Great Grand Superhero Trailer: Jackie Shroff Starrer Looks Like a Fun-Filled Movie For Kids This Summer

The Great Grand Superhero Trailer | YouTube

There was a time when, during summer vacation, films were especially made for kids and released in theatres. But, for the past few years, this trend has ended. However, it looks like this summer, the kids are in for a treat, as a fun-filled movie is slated to hit the big screens. We are talking about Jackie Shroff starrer The Great Grand Superhero.

The trailer of The Great Grand Superhero was released on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. Jackie took to social media to share the trailer and wrote, "Aane do Aliens ko, unka welcome karne ready hai SUPERHERO (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

Well, the trailer will surely get a smile on your face, and it also has some laugh-out-loud moments. Jackie's performance surely grabs our attention, and even the kids in the trailer are quite good.

The movie is directed by Manish Saini, who has earlier helmed Gujarati films like Dhh, Gandhi & Co., Shubh Yatra, and Jai Mata Ji - Let's Rock. For Dhh, he had also won a National Award. So, the expectations from the film are quite high.

Netizens Review The Great Grand Superhero Trailer

Well, netizens are also quite impressed with the trailer. A netizen tweeted, "Great,innocent funny trailer, this movie should work need proper marketing (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "A superhero story centered around a grandfather already feels more emotional and refreshing than most modern origin stories (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Finally a Hindi movie with appropriate casting ,storyline and background music.,wish it becomes a mega hit ,will watch in theatre for sure (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tiger Shroff Reacts To Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero Trailer

Tiger took to his Instagram story to share the trailer and wrote, "Flying jatt ka baap. Killer trailer dad! (sic)."

The Great Grand Superhero Release Date

The Great Grand Superhero is slated to release on May 29, 2026.