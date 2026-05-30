The Great Grand Superhero, Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Both Movies Show A Jump On Saturday?

The Great Grand Superhero, Obsession Box Office Collection |

On Friday, May 29, 2026, Hindi film The Great Grand Superhero and Hollywood movie Obsession hit the big screens. Both films received positive reviews from critics, and while the Jackie Shroff starrer took a low opening at the box office, the Hollywood film had a good start. Now, all eyes are on the movies' Saturday collection.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

According to Sacnilk, The Great Grand Superhero collected Rs. 25 lakh at the box office on its first day. It was a low opening, but it looks like positive reviews and word of mouth are going to help the movie collect a better amount during the weekend.

As per early estimates, we can expect the Jackie Shroff starrer to collect around Rs. 40-45 lakh, which will surely be a good jump.

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Obsession, on its first day in India, collected Rs. 1.75 crore, which is a good amount. Now, on Saturday, even the Hollywood film is expected to show a good jump at the box office and collect around Rs. 2.50-3 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 4.50-4.75 crore.

The film is already a blockbuster internationally. It was released overseas on May 15, 2026, and according to Sacnilk, the movie has already grossed around Rs. 950 crore worldwide.

The Great Grand Superhero Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The Great Grand Superhero 3 stars and wrote: "The film has been directed by the award-winning Manish Saini, who has left no stone unturned in extracting praise-worthy performances from his actors (esp. the children). Kudos to him for handling the film with utmost sensitivity without going over the top. One does wish that the aliens’ scenes (in totality) and the fight scenes between Jackie Shroff and Prateik could have been directed in a better and justifiable manner. In addition to that, the message that he tries to give the audience through this film comes across as half-baked."