The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 1: Jackie Shroff's Film Takes Slow Start, Earns Just ₹25 Lakh

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff returned to the big screen playing the lead in The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman, released on Friday, May 29. Despite generating curiosity among audiences with its unique superhero theme and Jackie's presence, the film witnessed a slow start at the box office on its opening day

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, The Great Grand Superhero collected a net Rs 25 lakh in India on Day 1. The film was screened across 956 shows nationwide, recording a limited opening as it faced competition from other releases and struggled to attract a significant footfall in theatres. With these figures, the movie’s total India gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 30 lakh, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 25 lakh.

The opening day numbers indicate that the film faces an uphill task in gaining momentum at the ticket windows. The Great Grand Superhero also might be facing competition from Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil and Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead

Box office trends often see family-oriented and fantasy films gaining momentum after their initial release day, particularly if they receive positive feedback from viewers. As a result, all eyes will be on the film’s weekend collections to assess whether it can witness growth in occupancy and ticket sales.

The Great Grand Superhero Budget

The makers of The Great Grand Superhero have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, according to reports, it is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore.

The Great Grand Superhero Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The film has been directed by the award-winning Manish Saini, who has left no stone unturned in extracting praiseworthy performances from his actors (esp. the children). Kudos to him for handling the film with utmost sensitivity without going over the top. One does wish that the aliens’ scenes (in totality) and the fight scenes between Jackie Shroff and Prateik could have been directed in a better and justifiable manner. In addition to that, the message that he tries to give the audience through this film comes across as half-baked."