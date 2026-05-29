The Great Grand Superhero X Review: 'Revives Your Childhood', 'Total Riot'; Jackie Shroff Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

The Great Grand Superhero X Review | YouTube

After a very long time, Jackie Shroff has starred in a movie as a protagonist. The veteran actor's new film as a lead titled The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman has hit the big screens today (May 29, 2026), and many people have already watched it. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "The Great Grand Superhero is the ultimate nostalgia trip! 🎬✨ It completely revives your childhood with an amazing new story and incredible execution. Jackie Shroff is brilliant. A pure, heartfelt ride for the whole family! 💥👵🤖 #TheGreatGrandSuperhero #Nostalgia #MustWatch (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#TheGreatGrandSuperhero is a total riot because it embraces its low budget. Skipping CGI spaceships to let Jackie Shroff fight aliens while complaining about his joint pain is kind of brilliant!! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The second I heard Jackie Shroff say his dialogues in that style I started laughing 😭 Nobody does it like him seriously #TheGreatGrandSuperhero (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, the netizens are quite impressed with The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman. Earlier, during summer holidays, a few children’s films used to hit the big screens, but for the past many years that has stopped. With The Great Grand Superhero, it looks like the kids’ film genre is back.

The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman Review

The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "If you are a die-hard fan of the legendary Jackie Shroff or children’s films, you can treat this film as a treat for the young and young at heart! This film can surely be seen once without boredom settling in."

While netizens have loved the movie, it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.